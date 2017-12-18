BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Baltimore Farmers’ Market is accepting applications as the city looks to add more vendors for the 2018 season.

The Farmers’ Market has been a staple in Baltimore for four decades.

Vendors bagged their last groceries for the 2017 season Sunday, just ahead of the official start of winter. Fresh produce, food, crafts even Christmas trees were on sale.

Dedicated local shoppers say they will taste the difference in their kitchens.

“During next month, when we no longer can get bread from the places where we normally get bread or eggs from the places we get eggs, there will definitely be a decline in the quality of food we have,” Jen Delaney of Baltimore said.

Baltimore city officials say more than 120 vendors sold food and showcased crafts at the location under I-83, and a majority of the items were made in the state.

“This is definitely how they make a lot of their profits every year, so I know they look forward to it, and it’s also great exposure for them, too,” says Megan Bosse, communications associate at Baltimore Office of Promotion and The Arts. “A lot of them do other farmers’ markets, but this is definitely the biggest one.”

Officials tell WJZ thousands of people shopped at the market for the 40th anniversary. Vendors say they’ve seen a change over the decades.

[Reporter: “Have you seen a change in the traffic here?”]

“In general, yeah. This year, we’ve seen a better uptick as far as people coming,” Bob Kimmel said.

Competition has sprouted over the years, but vendors like Bob Kimmel keep coming back. Kimmel says he drives in every week from Western Maryland.

“This used to be the only market in Baltimore. Now, there is a lot of them, so we have to go to three, four markets to make the same amount of money,” Kimmel said.

Winter is coming, but vendors and organizers hope dedicated shoppers will wait for their return.

Vendors can apply for the 41st season here.

