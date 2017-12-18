BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Police are investigating a stabbing in Columbia that left an 18-year-old in serious condition Monday afternoon.

The Howard County Police Department reports the stabbing happened in the 10300 block of Daystar Court, just before 4:45 p.m.

Responding officers found Shane McCray with two stab wounds. McCray was taken to an area hospital, where police report he is currently in serious condition.

Police believe the stabbing happened on a nearby footpath, but are working to determine the motive.

No further details have been released at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at (410) 313-STOP or HCPDcrimetips@howardcountymd.gov.

