BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Police are investigating a fatal hit-and-run auto-pedestrian crash in Baltimore Monday evening.
The Baltimore Police Department CRASH Team reports the crash happened just before 5:10 p.m., in the 6300 block of Boston St.
A 58-year-old man was reportedly struck by a vehicle. The victim was taken to an area hospital, where he later died.
The driver of the vehicle involved did not remain at the scene, and the vehicle was last seen driving westbound in the 6200 block of Boston St.
Police do not have a description of the vehicle involved.
Anyone with information on the vehicle or driver is asked to call detectives at (410) 396-2606.
