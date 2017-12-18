By Denise Koch

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A stranded golden retriever is alive tonight because of the heroic efforts of a Prince George’s County firefighter.

The dog somehow became stranded on a culvert in Hyattsville Friday afternoon.

After four hours of barking, someone spotted the ice-covered animal and called Company 30.

Firefighter Jesse McCullogh climbed down a ladder, took the shivering, frightened animal in his arms and slowly climbed to safety.

The 10-year-old golden was put in the fire truck, taken to the fire house and given food and water.

Without a collar or working microchip, they’re waiting for someone to claim the dog they’ve nick-named ‘River’.

If that doesn’t happen, firefighter McCullogh is considering adopting him…but, not until he checks with his wife and 3-year-old son.

