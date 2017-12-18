Filed Under:baltimore city fatal fire

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Funeral services have been scheduled for a Baltimore mother and her two daughters, who were killed in a house fire last week.

The viewing for Alicia Evans, Amani Mullen, and Layla Mullen is set for Thursday, Dec. 21, from 11 am. to 7 p.m., at the Gary P. March Funeral Home.

Their funeral will be the next day, Friday, Dec. 22, at 11 a.m., at Spirit of Faith Christian Center.

RELATED: ‘I Wish I Could Trade Places With Her’: Family Of Woman, Child Killed In Fire Speaks To WJZ

The three died following a fire just after 1 a.m. on Dec. 13, at a home in the 700 block of E. Coldspring Lane.

Fire officials say they died from thermal injuries and smoke inhalation.

Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Baltimore

Track Weather On The Go With Our App!
CBS All Access
Download Our App

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch