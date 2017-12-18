BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Funeral services have been scheduled for a Baltimore mother and her two daughters, who were killed in a house fire last week.
The viewing for Alicia Evans, Amani Mullen, and Layla Mullen is set for Thursday, Dec. 21, from 11 am. to 7 p.m., at the Gary P. March Funeral Home.
Their funeral will be the next day, Friday, Dec. 22, at 11 a.m., at Spirit of Faith Christian Center.
The three died following a fire just after 1 a.m. on Dec. 13, at a home in the 700 block of E. Coldspring Lane.
Fire officials say they died from thermal injuries and smoke inhalation.
