BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A Harford County teen is celebrating one of the most important moments of his life while trying to put behind a past that nearly sent him to prison.

Rocceon Harrison and his family tell WJZ’s Jonathan McCall they’ve been waiting for the teen’s graduation day for some time.

“My grandma told me it was going to be a big day,” Harrison said. “She said you’re going to graduate.”

After years of hard work, he has received his high school diploma. But getting to this point didn’t come easy.

“This is still all going on. I really ain’t [caught] up to it yet because I was still stuck in the past from what happened,” Harrison said.

It’s a past that caused the teen to miss his graduation earlier this year, and nearly stopped him from even more moments in the future.

Harrison was arrested in Harford County on charges of attempted murder. But just weeks ago, a miracle happened.

“Three weeks ago, all the charges [were] dropped,” Harrison said.

That’s when Pastor Derren Thompson — who has been with Harrison’s family every step of the way — got an idea: To give the teen’s mother, grandmother and great-grandmother a memory.

“I asked them, I said, ‘Let’s re-create it,'” Thompson said.

With the help of Harford County School Board members, Harrison received his diploma.

He’s now looking forward to a new beginning, a new life.

“Just like my uncle and my mom said, don’t let it stop me. I just act like it never happened,” Harrison said.

The new graduate tells WJZ he’s moving to Florida to attend school, where he’ll have the support of family members in the area.

