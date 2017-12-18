BALTIMORE (WJZ) — It’s the middle of December, and after three snowfalls in six days last week, we are certainly in for a major change!

The arctic jet has moved well north of us, so that means for a day or two, very mild air will encompass all of the eastern U.S.

Temperatures may well get to 60 degrees Tuesday! Our normal high is only 44.

It will cool down on Wednesday and Thursday, only to rebound for the end of the week and weekend.

Some light showers are likely by Saturday, and may carry over into Christmas Eve as well. No white Christmas here this year!

Enjoy the warmth! Bob Turk

Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook