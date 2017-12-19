BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Aberdeen Middle School is on a modified lock down after officials say a “general threat” was posted on social media.
“The Aberdeen Police Department and the school system’s Director of Safety and Security were notified and are currently working together to investigate the post and maintain a secure environment at the school today,” says Lindsay B. Bilodeau, spokeswoman for Harford County schools.
“All appropriate actions were taken immediately, and the safety of our students and staff remains the utmost priority.”
Bilodeau calls the modified lock down a “precaution” and says normal school activities are continuing, but no students are allowed outside and there is restricted access to enter the building.
Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook