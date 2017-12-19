BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Five people are injured after a 2-alarm fire in Prince George’s County.
The fire occurred Tuesday morning at around 7:30 a.m. in the 3300 block of Curtis Drive in Hillcrest Heights. Officials say the fire extended into the attic area and that it may have extended to an adjacent building.
All five people who were injured are being treated for smoke inhalation. Two were taken to local hospitals. One firefighter was also treated for minor injuries. He was OK to return to duty.
The fire is now under control.
