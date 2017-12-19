Filed Under:Hillcrest Heights, Local TV, Prince George's County

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Five people are injured after a 2-alarm fire in Prince George’s County.

The fire occurred Tuesday morning at around 7:30 a.m. in the 3300 block of Curtis Drive in Hillcrest Heights. Officials say the fire extended into the attic area and that it may have extended to an adjacent building.

All five people who were injured are being treated for smoke inhalation. Two were taken to local hospitals. One firefighter was also treated for minor injuries. He was OK to return to duty.

The fire is now under control.

Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Baltimore

Track Weather On The Go With Our App!
CBS All Access
Download Our App

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch