BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore’s officials will see an increase in their pay to start 2018.

Our media partners at The Baltimore Sun report the Board of Estimates will speak about the pay increases during Wednesday’s meeting.

Starting on January 1, Mayor Catherine Pugh’s salary will go up from $176,000 to more than $180,000. The salaries for City Council President Bernard C. “Jack” Young and Comptroller Joan Pratt will increase from $116,000 to more than $119,000.

City Council Vice President Sharon Mddleton’s salary will also increase from about $75,000 to nearly $77,000. City council members whose jobs are considered part-time, will increase from $67,000 to more than $69,000.

Liquor board commissioners, whose jobs are also considered part-time, will get a small increase to their salaries that will bring them to just over $30,000.

The pay increases come after the City Council passed a law in 2007 that entitles elected officials to an automatic 2.5 percent raise if any union employees receive a raise in the city budget.

Workers for several city unions received 2 percent raises this year as part of a $2.8 billion spending plan that was approved in June.

