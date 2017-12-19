BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Baltimore City Police Department has released the full case file in the investigation into Freddie Gray’s death.

It includes witness statements, audio between officers and dispatch, evidence photos and videos, most of which have been previously released or reported on.

The case file was finally released following a Freedom of Information Act request by our media partner the Baltimore Sun and other outlets.

It follows four criminal trials and two administrative trials for some of the six officers linked to the death of Gray following his arrest in April 2015.

All of those officers were cleared of both criminal charges and any internal discipline within the department.

Some of the new documents considered “personnel files” are redacted.

