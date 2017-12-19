Filed Under:Governor Larry Hogan

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Governor Larry Hogan says a $461 million traffic relief plan will widen I-695 and lengthen the northbound I-95 Express Toll Lanes.

“The important traffic relief initiatives we are announcing today will benefit the daily lives of millions of drivers throughout the Baltimore region,” Hogan says.

“These exciting new projects are the latest addition to our administration’s ongoing and continued efforts to transform transportation infrastructure in and around Baltimore. With the new investments being announced today, our administration has invested a total of $7 billion for new transportation projects in the Baltimore region.”

Hogan’s office says $151 million will go toward congestion relief on both loops of I-695 from I-70 to MD 43, shifting the inside shoulder into a new available lane of traffic.

Design and construction of a new configuration of the I-695 and I-70 interchange, often referred to as the “triple bridges,” will get $100 million in dedicated funds.

The express toll lane expansion, for 7.75 miles from north of MD 43 in Baltimore County to MD 24 in Harford County, is expected to cost $210 million.

