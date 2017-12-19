BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A prestigious, private Baltimore County school held a community meeting Tuesday after a racist threat forced them to close school last week.

This was the second community meeting since last week.

Members of the Black Alumni Association and school officials say they are committed to making sure all students are comfortable.

Loyola Blakefield, a private boys Jesuit school, is grappling with a racial incident that’s tarnished its reputation.

Officials were forced to cancel all school activities last Thursday after someone scribbled “No n-words better come on Thursday” inside a bathroom stall.

On its website, Loyola Blakefield stresses a commitment to “ensuring an inclusive environment, which welcomes all.”

Tuesday night, the school’s president addressed a packed auditorium with concerned parents.

The media was prohibited, but alum Wesley Wood said he was encouraged by the promises that were made.

“African American alumni, not just at Loyola, but at other schools, are disappointed at the slow pace of progress, but we intend to use this as a moment of learning,” said Wesley Wood, with the Black Alumni Association.

On the day the incident was reported, school officials got Baltimore County police involved with the investigation.

“There are a lot of people who go to that school, and someone must know something, so what we will be doing is working with the school system to conduct interviews and review all surveillance video cameras,” police said.

School officials told police there had been a build-up of other racial incidents throughout the year that lead to this point.

In a statement, the president said, “We are heartbroken and outraged by this attack on the respect and dignity of members of our community, especially our African American members who were targeted by this hateful message.”

He also pledged to find out who is responsible and expel them.

In recent weeks, other local private schools have been embroiled in similar controversies.

Baltimore City Councilman Carl Stokes is a Loyola Blakefield alumni, and he gives his school a passing grade on how leaders are handling this problem.

“But I think that Loyola, quite frankly, is doing a service by calling it out,” he said.

WJZ contacted Loyola Blakefield officials Tuesday evening. They had no updated comments on if a suspect has been identified.

