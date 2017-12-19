Filed Under:Baltimore, Baltimore Police, Local TV, Southeast Baltimore

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A 58-year-old man is dead after being hit by a car while standing in the 6300 block of Boston Street. Following the crash, the car left the scene.

The crash happened Monday evening at 5:10. The man was taken to the hospital where he died from his injuries.

Police say the car was last seen traveling westbound in the 6200 block of Boston Street. There is no additional description of the vehicle. Anyone with information on the vehicle or driver is being asked to call police at 410-396-2606.

