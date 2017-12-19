(CNN) — At least 11 people are dead and more than 20 were injured on Tuesday after a tour bus crash in the state of Quintana Roo, Mexico, officials said.

The Turismo Costa Maya tour bus was carrying 31 people from the coastal village of Mahahual, according to Public Security of Quintana Roo. Among the passengers were 27 guests from a Royal Caribbean cruise, Royal Caribbean said.

The bus was bound for the Mayan ruin archaeological site Chacchoben, which is about 110 miles south of the popular tourist destination of Tulum, according to Public Security. The ship docked Tuesday at Costa Maya and was scheduled to leave later in the day, the cruise line said.

“We are working with the local authorities to learn more about the accident. We are doing all we can to help our guests,” the cruise line said on Twitter.

Video of the crash’s aftermath showed a bus on its side in a wooded area off the roadway. The injured were transferred to Bacalar and Chetumal hospitals in Quintana Roo.

