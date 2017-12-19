BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A civilian helicopter pilot for the Maryland State Police has been arrested on child porn charges.
36-year-old David Eldredge faces ten counts of possession of child pornography. He has been employed as a civilian helicopter pilot in the Maryland State Police Aviation Command since March 2014.
Following his arrest, he was removed from flight status until the results of an immediate internal administrative investigation.
The investigation into Eldredge began last week, when an MSP investigator in the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force found that child pornography was being uploaded to a personal cloud storage account at the Maryland State Police Aviation Command Easton Section.
Investigators then determined that Eldredge has used a non-State Police account to download images of child pornography onto a tablet.
Eldredge was arrested Tuesday morning at the Easton Section of the Aviation Command.
