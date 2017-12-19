BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The man who led police on a chase through west Baltimore last week will remain behind bars, after another appearance before a judge Tuesday.

Police say Mausean Vittorio Quran Carter drove around shooting at people, hitting several, during a chaotic pursuit on Dec. 15.

Family members say he suffers from schizophrenia.

During his court hearing Tuesday, the judge felt that he was able to understand the charges against him.

Judge Catherine O’Malley heard a mental health assessment for Carter, and also mentioned bipolar disorder.

The judge still feels Carter is a threat, as he is still charged with murder, so he will remain behind bars.

Judge O’Malley called him an extreme risk to public safety.

The public defenders said Carter’s parents called their office to say he is a diagnosed schizophrenic.

His brother described his bizarre behavior to WEAA 89.9 FM.

“We saw delusions. We saw him, you know, creating a relationship in his mind with famous people. Like talking to himself,” he said.

A court-ordered mental health evaluator determined Carter was able to communicate coherently.

His brother said it’s been difficult to get mental health treatment.

“He is not seen as a person, an innocent person, that’s suffering from a mental illness. He is being painted as a criminal, as a murderer, and we have done everything that we could to try to get him help,” he said.

Carter’s brother credited his girlfriend, who ran to the car as he surrendered, with saving his life.

“She ran over to the car, and she opened up the door, and they hugged each other,” he said.

Police have charged Carter with two murders and five shootings.

In court, the prosecutor said he was behind a road rage incident, where he shot at a van that he believed cut him off.

Carter shot Torren Carroll in the eye during a police chase.

“He put a bunch of people’s lives in jeopardy, and he changed a bunch of people’s lives for life,” Carroll said. “We hope he gets the help that he needs.”

Carter’s brother says he has never seen this level of violence in his background, and offered his condolences to the victims.

Carter’s next court appearance is scheduled for next month.

