BALTIMORE (WJZ) — As students from the University of Maryland graduate on Tuesday, they will be getting a visit from U.S. Rep. Elijah Cummings.

The congressman will be delivering the university’s winter commencement address at the university’s graduating ceremony at the XFINITY Center. Cummings will also receive an honorary doctorate of public service from the university.

The congressman has received 12 other honorary degrees from universities around the country.

The ceremony will start at 6 p.m. and will be streamed live on the University of Maryland’s YouTube Channel.  

For information on the ceremony, visit their website.

