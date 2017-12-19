BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A very warm afternoon all across the region with a high of 60 at BWI, which was a full 16 degrees above normal on this date!

A cold front however, will cross the area overnight, which will bring us back to a more average day. We expect to top out Wednesday with a high of about 47.

Another cool day is on tap for Thursday, before we warm up once again for the end of the week and the weekend.

Some rain may move our way later Saturday and may linger into Sunday as well.

It will be cooler by later on Christmas Eve and on Monday, but the real cold will come by Tuesday.

It’s possible that if it gets chilly enough, a few snow showers may be possible in the morning of Christmas, but more likely in far western Maryland.

Enjoy, Bob Turk

