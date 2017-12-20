WORCESTER, Mass. (AP) — Massachusetts marijuana aficionados have rolled a 100-foot-long joint.

The effort was led by Boston-based cannabis club and advocacy group Beantown Greentown during an exhibition of pro-marijuana vendors and supporters at the DCU Center in Worcester on Saturday.

They perfected a secret rolling technique using 1,000 grams (35.27 ounces) of their own pot trimmings.

The Telegram & Gazette reports that people crowded around to take selfies when the final product was displayed Saturday. Thousands of people attended the exhibition.

The newspaper says 55-year-old Denise Fournier, of Gardner, Massachusetts, asked the question on everybody’s mind: “When are you going to light it up?”

Massachusetts last year voted to legalize the possession and consumption of marijuana. A Cannabis Control Commission is writing regulations to govern the sale of cannabis.

