BALTIMORE (AP) — Baltimore’s health commissioner endorsed plans to improve prescription drug affordability Wednesday.
Dr. Leana Wen expressed her support for the proposal in Baltimore.
The proposals are backed by the Maryland Health Care for All Coalition.
The group is urging the Maryland General Assembly to require drug price transparency to help residents understand the reason for high-priced drugs. It’s also recommending a commission to be formed to assess what Marylanders should be paying for prescription drugs.
Maryland lawmakers last year passed a first-of-its-kind measure empowering the state’s attorney general to bring civil actions against manufacturers of off-patent drugs that make an “unconscionable” price increase.
