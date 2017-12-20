BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Six college students are facing numerous criminal charges after a massive house party in Bethesda.

Police say there was so much alcohol consumed at the party, that the air inside of the home tested positive for booze.

Thumping music led police to the split-level rental home on Massachusetts Avenue.

Officers say around 70 underage kids were partying inside. Trash bags and insulation were covering the windows. Beer cans and liquor bottles littered the home.

The indoor ambient air registered .01 on a breathalyzer.

Court records say six male residents, all American University students and Sigma Alpha Epsilon fraternity members, were charged with 126 counts each of supplying alcohol to minors.

Each faces up to $315,000 in fines. Sigma Alpha Epsilon has been cited with three violations this school year and has four active sanctions.

Officers administered breathalyzer tests to all party-goers, who ranged in age from 17 to 20. The residents of the home are all 20 years old, and apparently refused to tell police how they acquired the alcohol.

