BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Several Howard County teens have been arrested in connection with the stabbing of a teen near a Columbia high school.

Shane McCray, 18, of Columbia, was found with two stab wounds Monday afternoon in the Wilde Lake area, according to Howard County Police. McCray was transported to the University of Maryland Shock Trauma Center and is currently listed in good condition.

Investigators say McCray was walking on a footpath behind Daystar Court toward Wild Lake High School. As he approached the school, a group of teens allegedly assaulted him.

Dakiah Robinson, 18, of Eliots Oak Road; Malcom Moore, 18, of Brook Way; and Zarek Lynch, 17, also of Brook Way have been charged as adults with first- and second-degree assault and reckless endangerment.

Detectives have learned that the incident likely stemmed from a fight in early December at the school, where all three suspects are students. McCray is a former student at the school. Investigators believe the teens knew one another.

The incident is still under investigation. It has not yet been determined if anyone else may face charges.

Anyone with information related to the incident is asked to contact police at 410-313-STOP or HCPDcrimetips@howardcountymd.gov.

Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook