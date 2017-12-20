CRISFIELD, Md. (AP) — A Maryland city councilman is one of five people arrested in a state police prostitution sting.
News outlets report Maryland State Police said in a release that 45-year-old Paul Erik Emely, a Crisfield city councilman, was arrested Tuesday.
Troopers assigned to the Salisbury area coordinated the operation in Wicomico County following complaints from local citizens and business owners. State police criminal investigators assisted with the operation.
In addition to Emely, 74-year-old Wendell Travers and 71-year-old William Edgar Jackson Jr., both of Cambridge, 52-year-old Horace Linwood Wilson Jr., of Georgetown, Delaware, and 32-year-old Erica Shante Reviere, of Fayetteville, North Carolina, were arrested Tuesday.
Each was charged with solicitation for prostitution. It’s unclear if they have lawyers.
Crisfield City manager Rick Pollitt said the city will take direction from its solicitor.
