BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Five Baltimore schools have been voted to close at the end of the year. The vote came from the Baltimore city school board. That’s according to our media partners at The Baltimore Sun.

The board voted unanimously to close Coldstream Park Elementary/Middle School, Friendship Academy of Engineering and Technology, Rognel Heights Elementary Middle School, Dr. Carter Godwin Woodson Elementary/Middle School, and Knowledge and Success Academy, or KASA.

The board will also not renew its contract with Independence School Local I, a public charter high school for one year.

Williams Pinderhughes Elementary/Middle School received a temporary reprieve from the board after lobbying by the community.

The school district cited low enrollment and poor academic performance for their decision to close the five schools. The closures were recommended in November as part of an annual review to determine whether to close, merge, or relocate some city schools. The district considers academic performance, enrollment, and a $1 billion initiative to replace the city’s aging school infrastructure and build up to 28 new buildings.

The vote on William Pinderhughes was delayed until January 23.

Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook