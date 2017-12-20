BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Gel Spice Company, Inc. is recalling certain Spice Time and Spice Supreme Beef Flavored Bouillon Cube products because the packaging did not show the presence of soy and wheat.
People who have an allergy or severe sensitivity to soy and/or wheat are at risk of serious life-threatening allergic reactions if they consume these products.
The recall covers the Spice Time Beef Flavored Bouillon Cubs, Spice Supreme Beef Flavored Bouillon Cubs 25 Count, and Spice Supreme Beef Flavored Bouillon Cubs.
The product labels for the recalled items can be found here.
