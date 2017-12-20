BALTIMORE (WJZ) — AuroMedics Pharma LLC is voluntarily recalling one lot of Pantoprazole Sodium for Injection 40 mg per vial, to the hospital level.
The product was found to contain glass particles in the vial. According to the FDA, the problem was discovered as a result of a product complaint in which one vial from one batch was found to contain a piece of glass.
Pantoprazole Sodium for Injection 40 mg per vial, is used for short-term treatment of gastroesophageal reflux disease.
Glass particles in an intravenous drug may result in local irritation or swelling. It could also cause blockage and clotting in blood vessels, which may be life-threatening.
Consumers with questions regarding the recall can contact Aurobindo Customer Service weekdays from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at 866-850-2876 Option 1.
