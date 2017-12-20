BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A horse near Hagerstown gets a second chance after a dramatic rescue at a boarding facility.

Video from Herald-Mail Media shows crews in the throes of removing a huge horse stuck in the mud.

“This was my first horse rescue I’ve ever been on,” Williamsport Fire Captain Wesley Shipley said.

His crews were called out Sunday afternoon when someone driving by a boarding facility noticed the horse stuck in a murky, muddy stream.

Firefighters say they are not sure how long the horse was stuck before the passerby took action, but crews soon realized the horse would need heavy-duty help.

“The horse was actually 2200 pounds, so it was a pretty large-size horse,” Shipley said. “The number one concern is obviously the safety of the rescuers as well as the safety of the animal itself.”

After an hour, with 20 first responders and the special operations unit securing straps and getting their hands dirty, a heavy-wrecker tow truck helped pull the animal to safety.

All four hooves were soon back on dry land. The horse was examined by a veterinarian before being released to its owner.

