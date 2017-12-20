BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The cause of a fire that killed a woman and her daughters in their northeast Baltimore home last week was an improperly used extension cord, fire officials said Wednesday.

Alicia Evans, 26, and her daughters, Amani Mullen and Layla Mullen, died from thermal injuries and smoke inhalation resulting from a blaze that spread through their East Coldspring Lane home around 1 a.m. on Dec. 13.

Officials now know it was an electrical fire.

Alicia and 5-year-old Amani died immediately following the fire, while 4-year-old Layla passed away the next day while being treated for extensive burns at Johns Hopkins Hospital.

A viewing for the family is set for Thursday, Dec. 21, from 11 am. to 7 p.m., at the Gary P. March Funeral Home.

Their funeral will be the next day, Friday, Dec. 22, at 11 a.m., at Spirit of Faith Christian Center.

Evans reportedly graduated from Baltimore’s Mercy High School in 2010.

A GoFundMe page has been set up for the family. You can find it HERE.

According to the fire department, there have been more than two dozen fire fatalities in Baltimore City this year.

