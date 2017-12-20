BALTIMORE (WJZ) — This weekend, families will be able to experience Christmas at the Modell Performing Arts Center with a familiar show.

The Ballet Theatre of Maryland will be performing their version of “The Nutcracker.” The show surrounds a young woman named Clara who rescues her beloved Nutcracker from the Rat Queen’s evil spell.

The performance will be played live by the Mid-Atlantic Symphony Orchestra, conducted by Julien Benichou. Joining him will be violinist Kurt Nikkanen of the New York City Ballet Orchestra.

The show will be played twice on Saturday. The first will start at 1 p.m. and the second will start at 5 p.m.. Tickets start at $29.50 and are available at ticketmaster.com, 410-547-SEAT or by visiting The Lyric box office Tuesday through Friday 10:00 a.m.-4:00p.m..

