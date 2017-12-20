By Eli Watkins, CNN

(CNN) — A recount in a Virginia House race is poised to split control of the commonwealth’s House of Delegates after an election left the Democratic candidate ahead by a margin of one vote.

Virginia Republicans released a statement Tuesday afternoon conceding the race after the “close recount” to Democrat Shelly Simonds over Republican Del. David Yancey.

The results are due to be certified by a three-judge panel, after which the Virginia House of Delegates will fall out of Republican control for the first time in decades.

The split will mean Virginia Republicans and Democrats must craft a power-sharing agreement, which will include committee assignments and who is elected speaker of the House.

In the initial count, Simonds was behind by 10 votes, and the recount found her ahead instead by one vote.

