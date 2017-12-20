A cooler afternoon than we had yesterday, but still managed to reach the 50 degree mark.
Colder around the area overnight as we drop back to a normal 27.
A cool but mainly clear Thursday is expected before more clouds move our way with some warmer air on Friday and Saturday. Showers seem likely then as well.
By Sunday, cooler air will begin moving in, and there is a slight chance later Sunday night and early Monday of a few snow showers. Most likely only in far Western Maryland, but still a very slight chance!
We can always wish, can’t we?
Have a safe and wonderful holiday.
