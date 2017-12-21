By Ava-joye Burnett
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A 14-year-old was attacked with a baseball bat in the 4700 block of Stellabrooke Lane, Baltimore County police say.

It happened Wednesday afternoon when the boy was returning home from school with a relative.

When he got out of the car, the suspect approached him and hit him several times with the bat, then ran.

The teen is in serious condition at a local hospital.

“The relative did see the incident unfold, they did see the suspect come up and strike the victim several times,” Baltimore County Police Cpl. Shawn Vinson. “They started to walk towards the suspect when the suspect fled from the area.”

Police believe the teen was targeted, but have not determined a motive.

If anyone has information about this crime, please call Baltimore County Police at 410-307-2020.

