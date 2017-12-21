MANASSAS, Va. (AP) — Police in northern Virginia say two men have been arrested in connection with a slaying detectives believe is gang related.
Eighteen-year-old Miguel Ruiz Carrillo’s body was found Aug. 22 in Prince William County. He had been reported missing by his family in Fairfax County two weeks earlier. His death was ruled a homicide.
Prince William County Police said in a news release Thursday that the department had obtained arrest warrants for Tomas Pino-Mejia and Ismael Hernandez-Navarro, both 19. They are charged with first-degree murder in Ruiz Carrillo’s death.
Police say Pino-Mejia was arrested Monday in Frederick, Maryland; Hernandez-Navarro was arrested Wednesday in Tennessee.
Both men are awaiting extradition.
