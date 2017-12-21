BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A 22-year-old man is in serious condition after being found shot in the chest in a stolen car Thursday, police say.
Baltimore police found the man unconscious in a stolen Dodge Neon in the 1100 block of W. Lanvale Street around 5:10 p.m. Authorities say he had a stolen firearm in his lap.
The man was taken to an area hospital and is in serious condition.
Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call detectives at 410-396-2221, Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP, or text a tip using the BPD Mobile App.
