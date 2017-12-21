Filed Under:Baltimore Shooting

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A 22-year-old man is in serious condition after being found shot in the chest in a stolen car Thursday, police say.

Baltimore police found the man unconscious in a stolen Dodge Neon in the 1100 block of W. Lanvale Street around 5:10 p.m. Authorities say he had a stolen firearm in his lap.

The man was taken to an area hospital and is in serious condition.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call detectives at 410-396-2221, Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP, or text a tip using the BPD Mobile App.

Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Baltimore

Track Weather On The Go With Our App!
CBS All Access
Download Our App

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch