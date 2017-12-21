BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Port of Baltimore continues to shatter records this year, and will soon get some major security upgrades to match.

With its record-breaking growth, the port’s administration is hoping to close any opportunity for a terror attack.

“The job to secure a port, and especially a major port and a busy port like the Port of Baltimore, is a huge task,” says Richard Scher, Maryland Port Administration.

A $1.1 million FEMA grant will allow the Maryland Port Administration to increase cybersecurity and software, upgrade physical security such as lighting and fences, and improve a security and action plan — which administration hopes will limit vulnerability to a potential attack.

“We want to make sure that our efforts at making this port safe and secure, don’t compromise the flow of commerce,” says Scher.

Thanks to the port’s supersized cranes and deep Patapsco River channel, it has been a record-setting year for Baltimore’s waterways. The port handled more than 8 million tons of cargo in just the first nine months of 2017, which is 13 percent more than last year.

Now, security must grow at the same pace.

“We have not had any direct threats to the Port of Baltimore, which is obviously a very good thing,” says Scher.

The Port of Baltimore handles more cars and farm and construction equipment than any other port nationwide.

