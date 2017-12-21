BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A steady stream of mourners paid their respects Thursday at the viewing for a Northeast Baltimore woman and her two daughters who were killed in a house fire last week.

Alicia Evans and 5-year-old Amani died immediately following the fire on East Cold Spring Lane, while 4-year-old Layla passed away the next day while being treated for extensive burns at Johns Hopkins Hospital.

Now, just days before Christmas, Alicia’s family is suffering like never before.

“It’s still not real to me. I’m just still trying to wrap my head around it. It’s just hard,” said Angel Walker, Evans’ cousin.

It was the middle of the night on Dec. 13 when firefighters raced to find the mother and her two girls trapped inside their burning home.

Officials say the cause of the fire was an improperly used extension cord.

Dozens of friends and family came out to the Gary P. March Funeral Home to say goodbye.

“It’s the most difficult thing in the world to see them laying in their caskets,” said Harmon Bobbitt II, Evans’ uncle.

Relatives tell WJZ they are holding onto memories of a mother who lived to make her children smile, and two girls who had that entire lives ahead of them.

“They would have ended up being doctors or lawyers or anything they wanted to be,” said Bobbitt.

According to the Baltimore City Fire Department, there have been more than two dozen fire fatalities in Baltimore City this year.

But Evans’ family says the mother and daughters were more than a number.

“We were so fortunate and blessed to have them for the length of time that we had them,” said Bobbitt.

Their funeral will be Friday at 11 a.m., at Spirit of Faith Christian Center.

