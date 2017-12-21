BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The first day of winter has brought above average temperatures, and the next few days will follow suit, but what will Christmas bring?

WJZ Meteorologist Tim Williams says cold air will move into the region late on Christmas Eve, and snow is possible Christmas morning.

“By Monday, we’ll have temperatures cold enough to support maybe even some light snow showers across the area,” says Williams.

A white Christmas is rare in Baltimore, with snow falling on Christmas day only 12 times since 1893, according to the National Weather Service. The last snowfall on Christmas was in 2002, when rain turned to snow and accumulated about an inch.

In the past 50 years, there have been only four years with more than an inch of snow on the ground on Christmas. The most recent was in 2009, when 6 inches of snow was still on the ground from the major snowstorm that hit the region in mid-December.

Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook