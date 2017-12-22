Filed Under:Aberdeen Police Department

ABERDEEN, Md. (AP) — An 18-year veteran with a Maryland police department has admitted to stealing heroin, cocaine and Fentanyl from the agency’s evidence room.

The Office of the State Prosecutor said in a statement that 38-year-old Lt. Daniel Gosnell pleaded guilty Friday to misconduct in office and possession of a controlled dangerous substance. Authorities say Gosnell, who is with the Aberdeen Police department, was sentenced to three years of probation and community service.

According to a statement of facts, Gosnell repeatedly stole and consumed drugs from a citizen prescription drop box and the department’s evidence locker room.

