BALTIMORE (WJZ) — All outstanding school meal debt for Anne Arundel County students is being paid off, County Executive Steve Schuh announced Thursday.

“The holiday season is a time for generosity and giving to those who need it the most,” he said. “This small gesture is our way of showing that we understand the challenges that many working families in our County face.”

Schuh’s proposal to pay off the meal debt was passed the county council on December 18. All accounts with negative balances will be cleared with the $25,000 in funding.

“There is great need across our county and that need certainly impacts our students,” AACPS Superintendent George Arlotto said. “This effort will certainly help those students and their families, and we are most appreciative.”

