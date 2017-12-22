BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Enrollment in Baltimore City schools is down to its lowest number in a decade with 1,700 fewer students this year.
The drop comes as the city’s overall population is declining. The school system loses thousands in state funding for each student who leaves the district.
According to the state education department, city schools enrolled 82,350 last year. According to our media partners at The Baltimore Sun, are now about 80,590 students in Baltimore public schools, a 2 percent loss.
During the same time, enrollment in surrounding counties has increased. More than a thousand students have joined the Baltimore County school system this year, bringing their total enrollment up to about 113,280. The loss of students comes as the city continues to fight the rising homicide rate. Last year, the district faced a $130 million shortfall. The deficit was in part due to years of declining enrollment.
If BCPS face a growing budget shortfall with a declining student population doesn’t that mean that fixed costs are way out of line with enrollment?