BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore City Police have released surveillance video of what investigators believe is a robbery that turned deadly in Fells Point earlier this week.

The video shows two suspects casually walking down the street just moments before police say they murdered 43-year-old Jim Forrester.

Speaking at press conference held Friday to provide updates about two recent homicides, Baltimore Police spokesman T.J. Smith said the suspects have not yet been identified in the murder of Forrester or 19-year-old Morgan State student Jonathan Tobash.

“I have to maintain my composure and frustration level, if this doesn’t infuriate you, then you’re really misplaced with the problem,” Smith said.

Forrester, known as Reverend Jim, stepped outside of work at the Baltimore Tattoo Museum Monday night to speak to his wife on the phone.

Police say that’s when an attempted robbery occurred.

“She heard him say, ‘Get away from me. Get away from me’ a couple of times and heard some noise and commotion, the phone drop and then no more communication with him,” museum owner Chris Keaton told WJZ.

Forrester was killed by a single gunshot, according to police.

“When officers got there, there wasn’t any obvious signs of trauma. Ultimately, they discovered a bullet wound in his chest,” Smith said.

Police are pleading for the public’s help to identify the two suspects.

“There’s two people right now that are going to know there are surveillance pictures out there and their behavior is going to become different than it has been the last couple of days. They’re murderers, they’re people who need to be taken off street now,” Smith said.

Friends and family now remember the well-known body piercing artist and musician — gunned down just days before Christmas.

“He was a shining part of our team here and now he won’t be with us,” Keaton said.

During the press conference, Smith discussed the bold mentality of the suspects and urged people that if they find themselves in the middle of a robbery, to not fight back and hand over belongings.

Baltimore stands at 336 homicides with less than two weeks to go in the year.

Police ask anyone with tips to call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7-LOCKUP or text tips to (443) 902-4824.

