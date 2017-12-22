BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Experts predicted Friday would be one of the busiest travel days of 2017, and the travel rush across Maryland is living up to expectations.

“I got an update on my phone saying there’s a 40-minute delay for our flight, so now we’re here a little early, but that’s all right,” one traveler told WJZ’s Kimberly Eiten.

AAA Mid-Atlantic spokeswoman Ragina Cooper Averella says a record-breaking number of people are on the move this weekend.

“Give yourself ample time. Make sure you’re there in time to go through the TSA screening and make sure you pack your patience,” Cooper Averella said.

More than 100 million Americans are predicted to travel this holiday, with more than 97 million people hitting the road, about 6 million flying and nearly 4 million taking trains, buses and cruise ships.

No matter which mode you choose, travel experts are urging people to plan for crowds, traffic and high wait times at security.

WJZ’s Kimberly Eiten and Avajoye Burnett contributed to this story.

