BALTIMORE (WJZ) — With Christmas just days away, last-minute shoppers are feeling the pressure to find the perfect gift for everyone on their shopping list.

Finding the perfect last-minute gift comes with a price, though.

“I wouldn’t advise being a last-minute shopper because it’s crowded today,” Under Armour Manager Kelsie Hess told WJZ’s Tracey Leong at Arundel Mills Mall Friday evening.

Many shoppers are planning ahead to beat the holiday rush this weekend.

“Started early and just trying to keep it simple. In and out of stores, if we can,” one shopper told WJZ.

Some say the hectic experience is worth the added stress.

“There’s nothing like getting a gift for your loved one, there’s nothing like it at all in the world,” Hess said.

Like many shopping malls, Arundel Mills will have extended hours. Check mall hours here.

