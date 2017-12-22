By Tracey Leong
Filed Under:Holiday shopping

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — With Christmas just days away, last-minute shoppers are feeling the pressure to find the perfect gift for everyone on their shopping list.

Finding the perfect last-minute gift comes with a price, though.

“I wouldn’t advise being a last-minute shopper because it’s crowded today,” Under Armour Manager Kelsie Hess told WJZ’s Tracey Leong at Arundel Mills Mall Friday evening.

Many shoppers are planning ahead to beat the holiday rush this weekend.

“Started early and just trying to keep it simple. In and out of stores, if we can,” one shopper told WJZ.

Some say the hectic experience is worth the added stress.

“There’s nothing like getting a gift for your loved one, there’s nothing like it at all in the world,” Hess said.

Like many shopping malls, Arundel Mills will have extended hours. Check mall hours here.

Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Baltimore

Track Weather On The Go With Our App!
CBS All Access
Download Our App

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch