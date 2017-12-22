BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Police are investigating a shooting that took place on the 900 block of Calhoun Street.
Officers were called to the scene at about 11:02 p.m. and found a 37-year-old man suffering from gunshot wounds. The victim was taken to the hospital for treatment.
Anyone with information is urged to contact the Police Department Citywide Shooting detectives, at 410-396-2221. People who wish to remain anonymous can use the Metro Crime Stoppers tip line, at 1-866-7LOCKUP.
