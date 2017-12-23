BALTIMORE (WJZ)– City police are investigating four shootings that occurred within an eight-hour span Friday night into early Saturday morning.

The first shooting occurred around 5 p.m. Friday, where Baltimore police say they witnessed a man shoot a gun at Broadway and East Eager Street. Officers weren’t able to catch the suspect but recovered the loaded .45 caliber semi-automatic handgun the suspect dropped.

A short time later, detectives responded to the same location where a man was shot in the leg. Authorities say he was transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The second shooting happened around 9:10 p.m., where investigators say a 56-year-old woman was shot in the leg outside a convenience store in the 4400 block of Pennington Avenue. Officers say the woman told them she stepped outside the store, heard gunshots, realized she had been struck and ran back inside the store. Detectives say the woman didn’t see the shooter.

The third shooting took place around 9:25 p.m., where police say a 44-year-old man was shot in his thigh in the 100 block of Highland Avenue. He was taken to the hospital in serious condition and officers didn’t mention a suspect in the case.

The fourth shooting of the night was fatal, officials say around 12:35 a.m. Saturday, they responded to the 4900 block of Pembridge Avenue where they found a 45-year-old man in the driver’s seat of a 2011 Hyundai Elantra, dead from a gunshot wound to the chest.

Anyone with information is asked to call detectives at (410) 396-2100, Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP, or text a tip to (443) 902-4824.

