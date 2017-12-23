Filed Under:Ellicott City, Fire, Howard County

BALTIMORE (WJZ)– No injuries were reported as crews responded to a fire at a restaurant in Ellicott City early Saturday morning.

The Howard County Fire Department says at 1:42 a.m., firefighters responded to the Tongnamoo Korean BBQ Restaurant in the 9400 block of Baltimore National Pike for a fire, after individuals passing by, called 911.

Crews were able to place the fire under control within an hour, according to officials, but firefighters are still searching for hot spots inside the building.

Eastbound Baltimore National Pike (Route 40) has been shut down while authorities investigate. People are asked to avoid the area.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

