BALTIMORE (WJZ)– Baltimore County officials say two people have died in an early Saturday morning crash in Middle River.

Police say a 2010 Dodge Ram was traveling westbound on Eastern Avenue around 1 a.m., when it left the road near Carroll Island Road, struck several trees and caught on fire.

Investigators say the driver and two rear passengers were trapped inside, while two additional passengers were able to escape but also sustained serious injuries.

The two rear passengers, Michael Darnell Satchell Jr., 26, and Michael Jackson Jr., 15, both of Akin Circle in Middle River, were pronounced dead at the scene, according to authorities.

Officers say the two passengers who were able to escape and the driver were taken to Shock Trauma, where the driver is in critical condition.

