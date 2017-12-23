WATCH WJZ AT 4:30 PM: Ravens Take On The ColtsExpert Picks |Purple Pride Gallery
TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — Authorities in southern Arizona say a pregnant woman was shot and killed in her sleep when someone opened fire on her home, but doctors were able to save her baby.

The Tucson Police Department said in a news release that several others in the home were asleep when they awoke around 4:30 a.m. Saturday to the sounds of 19-year-old Jasmine Vega screaming.

Arriving officers found her unconscious and the fire department took her to a hospital, where she was pronounced dead. Doctors safely delivered her baby, who police say is being treated at the hospital.

No other details about the newborn’s condition were given.

Police say evidence indicates multiple gunshots were fired into the home and they’re investigating if anyone inside was intentionally targeted.

No suspects have been named.

