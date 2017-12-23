BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Just two days before decking the halls, more than 126 million last-minute shoppers are decking the malls.

“I kinda like the last-minute shopping. I kind of like the crowd, it gets me in the Christmas spirit,” one excited shopper told WJZ’s Devin Bartolotta at Mondawmin Mall in Baltimore.

Super Saturday had millions of procrastinators scouring the stores for a perfect gift — or a perfect deal.

“I always look for deals. You can always get stuff clearance and markdowns and stuff like that,” another shopper said.

Maryland stores were jammed with last-minute shoppers who braved the crowds — and the clock — to get Christmas shopping done.

“The clock is ticking, but we are here ready for you!” said Michele Lozanski, of JC Penney in White Marsh.

Lozanski says they’re drawing in customers by slashing prices.

“Most everybody is very upbeat. They love the fact that we have 60 percent off pretty much everything in the store. So, it’s a great weekend to either start your Christmas shopping or finish up your shopping,” Lozanski said.

Stores are also buying customers time as well — keeping doors open longer than usual through the weekend.

The American Retail Federation estimates more than half of Americans planned to shop this Saturday.

“I mean, everybody does last-minute shopping. It’s better to go out during the day versus closer towards at night because everybody is out and about,” one last-minute shopper said.

An estimated 42 percent of shoppers are still deciding what to buy.

“I’ve been upstairs trying to find something, but I still don’t know what to get yet,” a shopper tells WJZ.

The pressure is on for holiday procrastinators with one final chance to get that special gift under the tree.

Many stores like jc penney, kohls, macy’s and target are open until midnight Saturday or later.

i’m devin bartolotta reporting live for wjz.

About 6 percent of Americans say they’ll still be shopping Christmas Eve, while 5 percent say they’re waiting until after the holiday to buy gifts.

